MADISON - Glendora (Ness) Baker, age 85, passed away peacefully as the sun rose on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born at her family's dairy farm in Thorp, Wis. on Jan. 30, 1934, to Gladys and Chris Ness. Glendora graduated from high school in Stanley, Wis. in 1951 and on Feb. 2, 1952, married her high school sweetheart, Andrew Baker, at the Stanley Methodist Church. Glendora juggled work and motherhood while her husband, Andrew, went to college at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She later worked as a field supervisor for the U.S. Census Bureau for 20 years.
In her retirement, Glendora loved traveling around the world with her husband, including a trip to Norway, as well as several annual trips to the family cabin in the North Woods, where she had grown up. She loved singing in her church choir throughout her life, as well as quilting, connecting with friends and family, and being a docent at the Governor's Mansion.
Glendora was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Andrew Baker, in 2013. Survivors include sister, Edith Ness; brother, Erwin Ness; daughters, Lynne (Al) Martinson and Suzanne (Babette); son Andrew (Carol); grandchildren, Emma Martinson, Matthew (Kelly) Kicklighter and Joshua (Jacqueline) Kicklighter; great-grandchildren, McLaine Lee and Charles Riggs Kicklighter; and other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, Agrace HospiceCare, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or a charity of choice.
For everyone who was graced by her love and friendship, we will gather to honor her life on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison. Visitation with family will be at 10 a.m.