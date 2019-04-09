MIDDLETON - Lulumarie "Lu" (Elkinton) Baitinger, daughter of Francis "Frank" Elkinton and Genevieve Marie "Jayne" Schmitz, was born on Aug. 28, 1929, in Oshkosh, Wis., and died on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Madison. She was married to Kenneth George Baitinger at St. Paul's Catholic Chapel on the UW-Madison campus on July 28, 1951. She lived with her family in Houston and other Texas cities as a child and in Winneconne, Wis. where she attended high school.
She was a graduate in 1951 of UW-Madison with a major in Speech Education. She earned membership in Wisconsin Players and National Collegiate Players. She also had membership in Zeta Phi Eta National Professional Speech Fraternity for Women. Lu earned a master's degree in Library Media in 1972 at UW-Madison.
She was employed by WKOW-Radio and WKOW-TV until her children were born. Lu lived in Middleton, Wis. from 1955 and was an active member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and the Middleton Community. In 1968, she accepted a position in the Library Program at Middleton High School and also as a coordinator of the District Library Media Program for many years. She retired from the high school in 1994.
After retirement, she devoted many hours to the Retired Educator's Club of the school district. Her primary interest and enjoyment was her family. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, sewing and travelling.
Lu's husband, Kenneth preceded her in death on Oct. 8, 2015. She is survived by their children, Amy Marie Baitinger of Madison, Jayne Ann Baitinger-Peterson (Tony J. Peterson) of Madison and Kenneth Mark Baitinger (Patricia Ackerman) of Elm Grove. Her son, Thomas John Baitinger (Paige), also preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 2011. She has seven grandchildren, Caroline (Anderson) Rindahl (Jace), Catherine Anderson, Jack Peterson (Lauren), Kiel Baitinger-Peterson (Alexandra), Elise Peterson, Robert Baitinger and Richard Baitinger; and one great-granddaughter, Camille Rindahl. Lu is also preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, John Harold (Jack) Elkinton and Francis Mark "Frank" Elkinton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave, Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Visitation will be held at church from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.