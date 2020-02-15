Bailey, William J.

MADISON - William J. Bailey of Madison, Wis. passed away Feb. 14, 2020 at home, surrounded by family.

Bill was born Jan. 17, 1948, in Madison. The son of Berton and Marion Bailey. Bill attended and graduated from East High school. After graduating, Bill joined the Navy and was a part of the Drill Team. Bill was also a member of the American Legion post 0329.

Bill retired from the Dane County airport and then worked part time at Costco.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bill loved hunting, fishing, biking, skiing, family and friends. He will always be remembered for his laugh and sense of humor.

Bill is survived by his wife, Kathy; his daughter, Dawn (Rich) Hauge; his grandchildren, Chevie and Bailey; his brothers, Tom, Dan, Pat; his sister, Colleen; his mother-in-law, Margaret Chingway; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Marion Bailey; his brother, Bob; his father-in-law, Tony Chingway; and his sister-in-law, Mary Hale.

The celebration of life will be held at the VFW on Cottage Grove Road, on Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. till 3 p.m. The Honor Guard salute will take place at 11:30, followed by a luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, or Agrace Hospice. Services entrusted to compassioncremation.com

To plant a tree in memory of William Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.