Bailey, Michael Thomas

Mike served as the Dean of Madison Media Institute in Madison. Prior to joining the education field, he had a career in the music industry, starting as an independent label owner, Star Star Stereo, and later worked in New York City for Blue Note, a blues label within EMI Music. He was a Grammy-voting member of the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences and served on various advisory committees, including the Dane County Arts Commission, the Sunset Music Series in Madison and WVMO 98.7 FM community radio for the city of Monona. He worked with many artists over the years, including The Neville Brothers, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Roseanne Cash, and Alejandro Escovedo. Mike was known as "Old Man Jukebox" and formed many close relationships over the years through his passion for music. He was a self-described educator, record collector, concert goer, food lover, music industry exile and facilitator of good things.