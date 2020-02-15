Bailey, Lynn Marie

Bailey, Lynn Marie

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Lynn Marie Bailey, age 57, was born on May 1, 1962. She passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

Lynn leaves behind her father, Douglas and stepmother, Ann; two brothers, John (Lou) Bailey and Scott (Bridgit) Johnston; four nephews, Johnny Bailey and Connor, Travis and Zachary Johnston; and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Anthony; mother, Sharon (Schultz) Bailey; and other relatives and friends.

Lynn loved music, gave lessons, and was very good at playing the piano and guitar, for herself and others. She had a number of hobbies and was very talented at making jewelry. Lynn's motto was, "Be the change you want to be in the world." Her laughter and smile were contagious and will be deeply missed. Interment will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Bailey, Lynn Marie

Lynn Marie Bailey

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

To plant a tree in memory of Lynn Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics