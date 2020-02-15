Bailey, Lynn Marie

Lynn leaves behind her father, Douglas and stepmother, Ann; two brothers, John (Lou) Bailey and Scott (Bridgit) Johnston; four nephews, Johnny Bailey and Connor, Travis and Zachary Johnston; and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Anthony; mother, Sharon (Schultz) Bailey; and other relatives and friends.

Lynn loved music, gave lessons, and was very good at playing the piano and guitar, for herself and others. She had a number of hobbies and was very talented at making jewelry. Lynn's motto was, "Be the change you want to be in the world." Her laughter and smile were contagious and will be deeply missed. Interment will be held at a later date.