MADISON—John M. “Jack” Bailey, age 78, of Madison passed away on Sunday, Nov 18, 2018. Jack is survived by his wife Melinda; cousins, Ralph Bailey and Becky Bragg, and their families.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to Agrace HospiceCare, the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center—UW School of Medicine and Public Health, or a charity of your choice. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
