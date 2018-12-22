MADISON / SHULLSBURG - Joan Marie Bailey, age 66, of Madison, passed away peacefully with her sister by her side on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg. She was born on Oct. 14, 1952, in Shullsburg, the daughter of Robert and Margaret (Wacholtz) Gile. Joan grew up there and graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1970. She moved to Madison after graduation where she met and married William Bailey on June 7, 1974. They spent many years together, but were later divorced. Her partner for the past 10 years was Steve Powell.
Joan worked in the health care field for most of her life, and, for the 26 years before she retired, was the manager of the Non-Invasive Cardiology Unit at UW-Hospital. Joan enjoyed shopping trips with her sisters, dining out with family and friends, community festivals, traveling, especially trips to Las Vegas, but the biggest joy of her life was being with family. Holiday get togethers, especially Christmas, were her favorite times of the year and she relished hosting the festivities. She will always be remembered as a loving, supportive, and generous daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.
Joan also loved animals, especially dogs, and always had at least one over the years. Early morning walks with them in the dog parks were a favorite pastime. Her love of dogs made her a strong supporter of numerous humane societies and rescue organizations.
Joan is survived by her sisters, Jane (Jeff) Furst and Chris (Jeff) Johnson; brother, Robert Gile; sister-in-law, Jill Gile; nieces, Amy (Mike) Schroeder and children, Emily and Evan, Sarah (Sven) Mueller and children, Freddy and Andy, and Greta (Dee Dee) Gile and child, Addy; nephews, Nathan (Tara) Furst and children, Nick and London, Shaun Johnson and child, Bentley, Brandon (Nicole) Johnson and children, Layton and Arabella, and Eric (Jessica) Gile; and partner, Steve Powell. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Gile; her mother, Margaret Gile McCoy; her stepfather, Del McCoy; and her brother, Donald Gile.
Per Joan's wishes, no services will be held. A private burial will take place at a later date in St. Matthew's Cemetery, Shullsburg.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or One Starfish Rehoming Connections (a canine rescue group), P.O. Box 404, Columbus, WI 53925. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care and support.