Bailey, James Orville, Jr.

MADISON - James Orville Bailey Jr. died at the age of 90 on July 20, 2020, in Madison, Wis. He was born on Sept. 28, 1929, in La Junta, Colo., but grew up in California where his parents moved when he was six months old. After graduating from the University of Southern California he served three and a half years in the U.S. Army, studying Russian one year at the Army Language School in Monterey, Calif. During his service as a Russian translator he met his future wife, Hanna Ruth Potempa, in Frankfurt, Germany, where they were married Nov. 8, 1956. He received an M.A. Degree in Slavic Studies at Indiana University in 1958, spent the school year 1958-1959 as an exchange student at Moscow State University during the first year of the cultural exchange with the Soviet Union, and in 1965 he received his Ph.D. degree in Slavic Languages and Literatures from Harvard University. He taught in the Slavic Department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison from 1967 until his retirement in 1995, having served as Chair of the Slavic Department, Head of the Russian Area Studies Program, and Head of the Folklore Program, which he helped found. In recent decades he devoted most of his time to the study of Russian folklore, making trips to Russia to carry on research and to visit colleagues. He published numerous articles and several books and collaborated on an anthology of translations of Russian epics. He helped to organize and served as president of the Slavic and East European Folklore Association (SEEFA).