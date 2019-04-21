BARABOO - Alice A. Bailey, age 92, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Edgerton Care Center. Alice, daughter of John "Jack" and Elizabeth O'Hardy, was born in Madison on Dec. 23, 1926. She married Harold R. Bailey in 1945.
She was always a devout Catholic. Her career included working at Oscar Mayer and being an early data input processor, which she retired from. Her hobbies included painting, sewing and cooking. She traveled to all parts of the world for fun and many times to Ireland. The last 30 plus years she lived an AA lifestyle.
She is survived by her four children, Jon Bailey (Kay) St. John, Anda O'Connell, Lydia Register and Sue Anne Bailey; grandchildren, Buffy (James) Droster Reeder, Janel Chipman, Laura Smith, Travis (Jennifer) O'Connell and Jesse O'Connell; twelve great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Harold R. Bailey, Jon Bailey St. John II, and Sonja Kay St. John.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at ST. MARY'S OF THE LAKE CEMETERY, 5460 Mary Lake Road, Waunakee, Wis. A luncheon will follow at the church.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Edgerton Care Center for the wonderful care they provided. The Redlin Funeral Home, Baraboo, is assisting the family.