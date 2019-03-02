OREGON - On Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, Dorothy Helen Baier joined her husband, John Baier, in eternal life at the age of 94. She was born to Proncie and Thorwald Larson on Nov. 1, 1924, in Rio. She met the love of her life, John, while he was stationed at Truax field during World War II. It was love at first sight and they were married on Oct. 9, 1945. They were blessed with six children.
John and Dorothy's love was an inspiration for all. While John was suffering from Huntington's Disease, Dorothy was constantly by his side throughout his illness. She was our rock, and now our guiding light. Dorothy was a loving wife, doting mother, a consummate hostess and the most generous and welcoming woman we knew.
Amongst her favorite things were spending time with family, gardening, cooking (her lutefisk, lefsa, pies and ribs are legendary), and a winning hand in euchre. We will miss her wit but feel blessed to have been a part of her incredible life. Her Christian faith was immensely important to her. We take comfort in knowing that upon entering eternal life, she is now back in the arms of John.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Michael (Kay) Baier of Madison, Judy (Michael) Bohling of Oregon, Bonnie (Jim) Tennant of Cottage Grove, John (Teri) of Tucson, Ariz., Susan of Oregon and Debra (Tim) Hammond of Fitchburg; grandchildren, Jeff and Joe Mistele, Tina (Christopher Rose) Bohling, Mark (Jay Jay) Bohling, Melissa (Andres) Baier de Garcia, Michelle (Chris Anthony) Baier, Max (Arrie Muhl) Hammond, Jakob Hammond, Stephanie (Mica) Thomas, Stacy (Sean) Greenwood and Julie (Chris) Culver; and 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Roy (Clara) Larson; and sister, Betty Hildebrandt. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; two brothers, Vernon and Ronald Larson; and sister, Irene Sanborn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Saturday March 9, 2019, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or to JDRF. The family would like to extend their eternal gratitude to the incredible staff at Agrace HospiceCare of Fitchburg for their compassion and kindness to Dorothy and her family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.