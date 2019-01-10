PRAIRIE DU SAC—Robert C. “Bob” Bahr, passed away on Jan. 8, 2019, at his home. He was born in Lodi, on July 5, 1929, the son of Fred and Alma (Mahnke) Bahr. Bob graduated from Lodi High School, attended UW-Madison and graduated from Madison Business College.
He was employed as an accountant at Ohio Medical, Badger Ordnance, American Scientific Laboratories, and Tri -County Farmer’s Co-op. He was a member of Concordia United Methodist Church and active on several church committees.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores; three daughters, Debra Bahr, Diane (David) Haase, Constance Austin; four grandchildren, Megan and Matthew Haase, Casey and Clayton Austin. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Maryon Clancy.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at CONCORDIA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, Prairie du Sac. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday.
Memorials may be given to Concordia United Methodist Church, Sauk Prairie Area Historical Society or to a charity of the donor’s choice.