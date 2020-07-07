Bahr, Murlee Mathew

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PRAIRIE DU SAC — Murlee Mathew Bahr was born Oct. 22, 1952, in Hampton, Iowa, and went home to be with his Lord Jesus, July 4, 2020, Independence Day! He was the third child born to Melvin V. and Mary Ann (Hofmann) Bahr. Murlee is survived by his six siblings, Mickey (Linda) Bahr, Melody Bahr, Marilee (Jack) Eisele, Micah (Lori) Bahr, Melisa (Dan) Lapp and Manuel (Teresa) Bahr; many nieces/nephews, great-nieces/great-nephews and even some great-great-nieces/nephews; cousins; Uncle Ken (Win) Beers, Uncle Carl and Aunt Betty (Hofmann) Johnson. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Murlee was blessed with many talents. As a young boy, he would write poems, sang in church, played the harmonica, played the piano by ear and helped work on the family farm. He graduated from Richland Center High School, then went on to be a meat cutter. When the opportunity arose to work with his dad, Melvin; his mom, Mary Ann; youngest brother, Manuel; other family members and folks willing to put in a hard day’s work doing land drainage and tiling, Murlee manned the tiling machine. Murlee had a good eye, could dig a straight ditch and see from the lay of the land where the water would flow.