POYNETTE - Edward Thomas Baer, age 81, of Poynette, died peacefully on Jan. 14, 2019, at Columbia Health Care Center. Tom was born on Jan. 22, 1937, in Middleton.
Tom is survived by his sister, Phyllis (Kelley) Peterson; niece, Theresa Peterson (Peter Yogerst); nephew, Albert Peterson (Bronwyn); grandnephews, William Yogerst, and James Peterson; and grandniece, Grace Peterson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth (Radermacher) Kelley; stepfather, Tim Kelley; and brother-in-law, William Peterson.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 655 South Main St., Poynette at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, with Father Balaraju Eturi presiding. Internment will be in Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.