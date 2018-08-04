MOUNT HOREB—Helen O. Bacon, age 93, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018, with her daughter by her side. She was born on Nov. 25, 1924, with her twin brother Harley, to Oscar and Beata Olson, at the family farm near Winchester, Wis. She married Byron “Barney” Bacon on April 16, 1945. Barney preceded her in death on Nov. 18, 2001.
Helen permanently moved to Mount Horeb in late 2010 to be close to family, when her daughter Mary retired. Up to that time she lived in the Fox Valley area. She and her daughter frequently travel to the Valley to see family and friends.
She attended Blackhawk Church in Madison. Helen loved to bake cookies for her great-granddaughters and their friends. She enjoyed cooking and keeping up her house. She also liked to collect antiques, read and see her friends. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Mary; her grandson, Chris and his wife Shelly; great-granddaughters, Megan and Lauren; her brother and sisters-in-law, Joe and Carla Olson, and Shirley Olson; plus her nephews and a niece; as well as other family members and many friends.
In addition to her husband, Helen was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Glenn Olson; and a brother, Harley Olson.
Family and friends can gather on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH OF WINCHESTER, 8396 Steeple Hill Drive. Larsen, Wis. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Connie Bramlett will be officiating. A luncheon will be provided after the service. Helen will be buried in Union Cemetery, Mount Horeb, next to Barney.
A memorial fund is being established. If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Mueller Funeral Home
Winneconne, Wis.
(920) 582-4242