COTTAGE GROVE - Robert Bachmann, age 84, passed away at home on Monday, July 15, 2019.
He was born on April 26, 1935 in Mayville, Wisconsin. Robert grew up on the east side of Madison and graduated from East High School. At age 22, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Wurzburg, Germany. After serving his country, he explored and traveled parts of Europe. Robert met his future wife, Teresa in Aadorf, Switzerland while visiting relatives. They fell in love and were married in Trasaghis, Italy on August 13, 1959.
Robert was a hard worker throughout his life. He enjoyed working on farms during his childhood summers. He later worked in lumber yards and construction. Ultimately, he became a skilled union carpenter. Robert retired in 1998 from Midland Builders after working on thousands of homes in the Madison area. He and Teresa were able to enjoy years of travel and entertaining family and friends prior to Teresa’s death on August 13, 2010.
Robert was easy going and loved to laugh. He also loved music and entertained all with his singing, yodeling and playing harmonica.
Robert is survived by daughter, Linda Gardiner and husband Greg of Mineral Point; daughter, Christy Bachmann of Cottage Grove; son, Robert Bachmann of Cottage Grove; grandson, Trenton Gardiner and great-grandson, Chase Gardiner of Mineral Point; granddaughter, Ashley Bachmann of Fitchburg; grandson, Shaun Bachmann of Madison; grandson, Trace Gardiner and great-grandchildren, Reese, Remy and Corrina Gardiner of Oshkosh; and six canine grandkids, Norah, Pandora, Bruno, Hazel, Autumn (AKA Pickles) and Taz.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Teresa; parents, Gottfried and Olga; brothers, Gottfried, Ewald and Edwin; and granddaughter, Tarra Gardiner.
A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at Olbrich Gardens. A memorial gathering will also be held on Wednesday at Olbrich Gardens from 5 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Wayfinder Missions Corp to support the work of Pastor Rosaura in Caledonia, Belize.