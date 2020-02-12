Bach, Viola (Salg)

MADISON - Viola (Salg) Bach, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Harris Villa. She was born on May 26, 1931, in Madison, the daughter of Arthur and Ruby (Blown) Salg. Viola graduated from Madison East High School and Madison Business College. She was united in marriage to Walter Bach on May 3, 1953.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Viola worked as a Payroll Clerk for Wisconsin Cheeseman, for many years before retiring. She enjoyed needlepoint, crocheting, knitting, reading, crossword puzzles and kittens. Viola loved traveling and spending time at their camper in Wisconsin Dells. Most of all, Viola loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Viola is survived by her two siblings; her daughters, Marianne (David) Harring and Barbara Werdin; grandchildren, Becky Harring, Eric (Zulya) Harring, Cari (Josh) Harring, Stacy Werdin and Neil (Nicole) Werdin; great-grandchildren, Hailey Harring, Johnathan Harring, Lucas Harring, Mackenzie Werdin, Daniel Werdin and Abigail Harring; great-great-grandchild, Kali Harring; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Walter and one nephew.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

To send flowers to the family of Viola Bach, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

Madison, WI 53716 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Viola's Service begins. Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

Madison, WI 53716 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Viola's Visitation begins.