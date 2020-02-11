Bach, Viola (Salg)

MADISON - Viola (Salg) Bach, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Harris Villa in Westfield. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. A full obituary will be published in the Thursday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.