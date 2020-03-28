Babula, Miriam (Netzel)

MONROE — Miriam (Netzel) Babula of Monroe, Wis., passed into heaven peacefully, at the age of 95, March 23, 2020. Graduating from UW-Madison with honors in 1948, she taught high school English, marrying Walter Babula in 1949. Miriam raised four cherished daughters, and instilled in them her love of learning, determination, nurturing spirit, and passion for life. She was very active in the United Methodist Church at both the local and state level, and as a lay speaker, preached in area congregations. Also active in United Methodist Women and Church Women United of WI at all levels, she was awarded for her distinguished service. A lifelong reader, Miriam served on the Monroe Library Board for years. She was a published writer, an avid knitter and sewer, loved classical music, birding, wildflowers, a strong cup of coffee, and lively conversation. She is survived by three daughters, Jeanne Babula, Monroe; Elizabeth Merry, Antigo; and Amy Babula, Stoughton; as well as three granddaughters; and a sister. She was predeceased by her daughter Mary Babula, Madison; her husband; and three siblings. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. See full obituary at www.shriner111.com.