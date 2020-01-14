Babler, Nellie J.

BELLEVILLE/NEW GLARUS - Nellie J. Babler, age 91 passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born on Aug. 26, 1928, in Monticello the daughter of Johannes and Leonia (Staley) Wirth. On Dec. 4, 1946, she was united in marriage to Harlan Babler in Monticello. Nellie and Harlan farmed in the Monticello/New Glarus area until purchasing a farm in the Town of Primrose. In 1982, the couple retired from farming and moved to New Glarus, and she was a faithful member of the Swiss United Church of Christ. Nellie loved gardening and sewing. She was also very artistic, and loved dancing with her husband, Harlan. Nellie was also very proud of her Swiss heritage and was able to travel to Switzerland five times.