Babler, Nellie J.

BELLEVILLE/NEW GLARUS - Nellie J. Babler, age 91 passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born on Aug. 26, 1928, in Monticello the daughter of Johannes and Leonia (Staley) Wirth. On Dec. 4, 1946, she was united in marriage to Harlan Babler in Monticello. Nellie and Harlan farmed in the Monticello/New Glarus area until purchasing a farm in the Town of Primrose. In 1982, the couple retired from farming and moved to New Glarus, and she was a faithful member of the Swiss United Church of Christ. Nellie loved gardening and sewing. She was also very artistic, and loved dancing with her husband, Harlan. Nellie was also very proud of her Swiss heritage and was able to travel to Switzerland five times.
Nellie is survived by her children, Maxine (Howard) Ward, Shelby Jean (Ronald) Fritz, Dionne (Linda) Babler, Bradley Babler, Glenda (Joe Puccio) Johnson, Gwendolyn (David) Goplin, and Stephanie (Philip) Rohner; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-greatchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She is further survived by sisters-in-law, Fredes Wirth, Elvia Wirth, and Arlene Krueger.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harlan; brothers, Wilbert, Edwin, Walter, and John Wirth; and sisters, Wilma Saxer, Viola Holcomb, and Mabel Zimmerman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, Wis. with Pastor Petra Streiff officiating. Burial will be in the Swiss Cemetery, New Glarus, Wis.
A visitation will precede the funeral service from 10 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus.
The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.
