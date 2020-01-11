Babitz, Elaine Claire

MADISON - Elaine Babitz, age 72, passed away peacefully in the presence of loving family on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. Elaine was born April 3, 1947, to Joseph and Clara Babitz in Menominee, Mich. and raised in Sheboygan.

She was a graduate of Sheboygan South High School and the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Elaine was a resident of Madison throughout most of her adult life, for many years living in the Fairmont neighborhood.

In her younger years, Elaine’s adventuresome spirit inspired trips such as Outward Bound and to Glacier National Park. She enjoyed time spent with family on holidays, vacations, and any time at all. Elaine enthusiastically rooted for the Badgers, particularly women’s basketball. Following her retirement from the UW, she enjoyed many hours with friends at the Wil-Mar Senior Center. Elaine’s deep Catholic faith gave her strength as she faced many physical challenges over the years.