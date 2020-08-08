Baard, Barbara Jean

Barb graduated from East High School in 1970 and studied French and music at UW Madison. She loved music and played both piano and violin. Barb was an avid writer of poetry and letters. She loved to draw, color, paint, crochet, and bead, creating gifts for all those in her life. Barb shared her poetry, letters, clothes, furniture, beaded necklaces, drawings and stories, and anything else she owned.

When Barb was 17, she developed schizophrenia and later schizoaffective disorder. These conditions added many stumbling blocks and difficulties to Barb‘s life, but she took on every obstacle and enjoyed life to its fullest, bringing much laughter and joy to family and friends along the way. During her 20s, Barb was learning to live with her illness and there were many changes in her life. Barb lived at Badger Prairie Health Care Center during her 30s and in 1992 Barb moved into her own apartment in Fitchburg where she lived for 16 years. In 2009, Barb moved to Women in Transition (WIT) group home where she lived for two years with her sister Becky. In 2011, Barb again made Badger Prairie Health Care Center her home, where she lived and laughed for the next nine years.