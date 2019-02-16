PRAIRIE DU SAC - In memory of William Patrick "Bill" Aylward, who passed away Jan. 26, 2019, in Arizona. Bill was born July 12, 1942, the second child of Larry and Marie Aylward. The family lived in Prairie du Sac, where his father originated the Tri-County Food Locker. When he was 11, the family moved to the farm across the road from the nine hole Lake Wisconsin Golf Course. Later, they sold a portion of the farm to LWCC to develop the present front nine.
Bill graduated from Prairie du Sac High School in 1960, and completed his education at UW-Stevens Point. He was a dedicated social studies teacher in the Sauk Prairie Schools. His other love was golf. At LWCC he was a life time member, board member, and club champion. He was on the coaching staff for the high school golf team for many years. Dancing and pickle ball were also favorite pastimes.
Bill was a kind and loving man who enjoyed spending the winter months in Arizona with family members. He is survived by his older brother, Dick (Carol); sister, Sue Johnston; and his nieces and nephews and their children. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Bob Johnston. Memory cards may be sent to Sue Johnston, 4201 W. Westcott Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308.