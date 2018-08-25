EDGERTON—Susan Joy Ayers, age 60, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Monday, Aug. 14, 2018. She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., on June 10, 1958, the daughter of LuVerne “Vern” and Shirley (Anfinson) Underdahl. Susan married Gerald N. Ayers on Dec 17, 1983, in Austin, Texas. Together they raised three children in Austin, Northfield, Minn., and later Edgerton. Susan wore many hats but her proudest job was being a mom to her kids and home schooling them. She and Gerald are active members of Calvary Chapel, Madison.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald; three children, Michael (Jackie) Ayers of Middleton, Caitlin (Zach) Reed and Tanner Ayers both of Edgerton; two grandchildren, Rosie and Isaac; her stepmother, Diane Underdahl of Northfield, Minn.; and three siblings, David (Pam) Underdahl, Kevin (Julie) Underdahl and Linnea Fairbanks, all of Northfield.
A Celebration of Susan’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at CALVARY CHAPEL, Madison. Pastor Jeff Solwold will preside. A time of continued fellowship and a light meal will follow the ceremony. The Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family. For an online condolences please visit www.apfelfuneral.com.