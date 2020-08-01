Ayen, Robert "Bob"

Bob was born on March 6, 1930, in the Township of York, Green County, Wis., to Oscar and Nellie (Moen) Ayen. He graduated from Blanchardville High School in 1949 where Bob was an active in football, basketball, and baseball. Bob farmed with his dad until he was drafted by the Army. At that time he met his future wife, Anna Mae Bosben, at a dance at Turner Hall in Madison. They were married Sept. 10, 1955, at Lake Edge Lutheran Church in Madison. Anna traveled with Bob to Carrizozo, N.M., on April 28, 1954, where he was given leave. The Army then stationed him at Camp Sullivan in Whittier, Alaska, as a refrigeration engineer. Bob ended up at Fort Bliss, Texas, where he was honorably discharged on April 26, 1957. Bob bought a farm north of Blanchardville. In the spring of 1967, they sold their farm and moved to Cobb for one year. Then they bought a house near Verona which ended up being their permanent home. Bob was a mechanical engineer with the VA Hospital where he worked for 27 years, until his retirement on Sept. 3, 1994. Bob was an avid hunter, and also liked to fish, square dance, bowl, and yes polka.