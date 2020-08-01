Ayen, Robert "Bob"

MADISON - Robert "Bob" Ayen, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at St. Mary's Care Center, Madison, Wis.
"What about Bob?"
Bob was born on March 6, 1930, in the Township of York, Green County, Wis., to Oscar and Nellie (Moen) Ayen. He graduated from Blanchardville High School in 1949 where Bob was an active in football, basketball, and baseball. Bob farmed with his dad until he was drafted by the Army. At that time he met his future wife, Anna Mae Bosben, at a dance at Turner Hall in Madison. They were married Sept. 10, 1955, at Lake Edge Lutheran Church in Madison. Anna traveled with Bob to Carrizozo, N.M., on April 28, 1954, where he was given leave. The Army then stationed him at Camp Sullivan in Whittier, Alaska, as a refrigeration engineer. Bob ended up at Fort Bliss, Texas, where he was honorably discharged on April 26, 1957. Bob bought a farm north of Blanchardville. In the spring of 1967, they sold their farm and moved to Cobb for one year. Then they bought a house near Verona which ended up being their permanent home. Bob was a mechanical engineer with the VA Hospital where he worked for 27 years, until his retirement on Sept. 3, 1994. Bob was an avid hunter, and also liked to fish, square dance, bowl, and yes polka.
Bob is survived by his son, Jay (Debbie); daughter, Jennifer (Kendall) Ayen-Brown; granddaughter, Alyssa; one sister in-law, Phyllis (Hank Dombrowski) Ott; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Anna; brother, Orville (Ann); sister, Doris (Preston) Campbell; sister in-law, June (Reginald) Bleck; and brother in-law, Jerry Ott.
Due to the difficult circumstances of COVID 19, a live stream of Bob's private service will be available at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, so that friends and family may still be present. Directions to join the live stream via Zoom can be found on Ryan Funeral Home's website.
The Ayen Family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff and management at St. Mary's Care Center for eight years of support and exceptional care for Bob! And a special thanks for the medical attention shown by Terry Patlow, NP.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
“If we have forgotten to show our gratitude enough for all the things you did, we're thanking you now. And we are hoping you knew all along, how much you meant to us.”
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Verona Chapel
220 Enterprise Drive
608-845-6625
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.