Avery, Gerald Clinton “Clint”

MADISON - Gerald Clinton “Clint” Avery, age 59 passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison, Wis. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral Home
3325 East Washington Avenue
Madison, WI
608-249-6666
