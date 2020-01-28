Avery, Gerald Clinton “Clint”

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

MADISON - Gerald Clinton “Clint” Avery, age 59 passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison, Wis. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com