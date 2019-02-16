BLACK EARTH - Rodney R. Austin, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 10, 2019, at Sauk Prairie Hospital. He was born on April 18, 1949, in Madison the son of Joseph and Otillia (Ripp) Austin. He was a U.S. Veteran having served in the U.S. Navy for over 20 years. Rodney enjoyed gardening, playing country music on his guitar along with working on computers.
Survived by a deeply loved family, his son, David Allen; daughter, Renee; mother, Otillia; brothers, Mike (Mary), Don (Susan) and Raymond Austin; sisters, Mary Kay (Donald) Uselman, Pat Collins and Darlene Austin. Rodney will also be remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; and a brother-in-law, Benny Collins.
A memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at GRACEWAY CHURCH in Prairie du Sac. A visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Online condolences at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.