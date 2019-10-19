BLACK EARTH - Ottillia Esther "Tillie" (Ripp) Austin, age 96, of Black Earth, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Camacho Black Earth
Funeral & Cremation Care
1710 Center Street
(608) 767-3684