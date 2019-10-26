BLACK EARTH - Ottilia Esther "Tillie" (Ripp) Austin, age 96, of Black Earth, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was born on June 2, 1923, in Madison, to Adam and Mary Ripp. She married Joseph Austin on May 4, 1943.
Tillie enjoyed milking cows, gardening and spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church, Cross Plains.
Tillie is survived by her children, Mike (Mary), Don (Susan), Mary Kay (Donald) Uselman, Patt Collins, Raymond Austin and Darlene Austin; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Rodney; and son-in-law, Benny Collins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.
Special thanks to Dr. Grelle.
