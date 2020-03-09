Austin, Charles E. "Duke"

MADISON - Charles E. “Duke” Austin, age 83, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home. He was born on January 20, 1937, in Madison, the son of Thomas and Adeline (Blankenheim) Austin. Duke graduated from Madison East High School in 1956. He was then drafted into the US Army and served for 2 years. He was united in marriage to Delores “Jean” Walsvick on October 26, 1963, and they were blessed with four children.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.

