Austin, Charles E. "Duke"

MADISON - Charles E. “Duke” Austin, age 83, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home. He was born on January 20, 1937, in Madison, the son of Thomas and Adeline (Blankenheim) Austin. Duke graduated from Madison East High School in 1956. He was then drafted into the US Army and served for 2 years. He was united in marriage to Delores “Jean” Walsvick on October 26, 1963, and they were blessed with four children.