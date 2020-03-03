Auringer, Tara Lee

MONONA - Tara Lee Auringer, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Tara is survived by nieces, Vicki Oldham and Kari (Jeffrey) Auringer-Prather; nephews, Steven Auringer, Jon Auringer and Joel McAllister; sister-in-law, Ruth Auringer; great-nieces, Em McAllister and Danielle Oldham; former husband, Leo Clark; and other nieces and her many friends in entertainment. She was preceded in death by her sister, Gerry LaVon (Edward) Binger; father, Forrest Bride Auringer; mother, Myrna Matilda Auringer; brother, Jack Auringer; and a nephew. A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.