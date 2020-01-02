August “Augie” Beck

August “Augie” Beck

MADISON/WESTPORT - Age 88, of Madison/ Westport, passed away peacefully on Tues. Dec. 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in Madison. A Visitation will be held on Monday Jan 6, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee. A Private burial will take place at Roselawn Cemetery. A complete obituary will follow in Sunday’s State Journal.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI

