MADISON/VERONA — Audrey Mae Bates, 86, of Madison and more recently, Verona, passed away peacefully at UW Hospital on January 22, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Audrey was born on June 3, 1936, in Steubenville, Ohio, to William and Elizabeth Dunn, and grew up in Follansbee, W.Va. Upon graduating from Follansbee High School in 1954, she earned her nursing degree, and started her career as a registered nurse.

Audrey met the love of her life, Raymond Bates, on a blind date on New Year’s Eve. Audrey and Ray were married on November 22, 1958, in Steubenville, Ohio, where they first lived. After a year and a half in Niagara Falls, N.Y., Audrey and Ray and their growing family settled on the west side of Madison, Wis., in 1960. Audrey was a stay-at-home mom until her sons were older, when she resumed her nursing career at Attic Angel Nursing Home and Visiting Nurse Services.

Audrey was an avid reader, enjoyed her children and grandchildren’s activities and loved entertaining for all family and holiday gatherings. Audrey made many friends along the way. Ray and Audrey were season ticket holders for Badger football and basketball, and they traveled to many away and Bowl games.

Audrey is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ray; sons: Jim (Mary) Bates and Tom Bates; and her beloved granddaughters: Ally Bates and Leah Bates. She is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Don Bates in 2016.

The family would like to thank the staff at Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Verona, and the team at the UW Hospital Cardiac Unit for their wonderful care of Audrey.

At Audrey’s request, there will be no funeral services.

