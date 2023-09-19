Audrey Jean Parker

June 11, 1932 – Sept. 13, 2023

BARABOO - Audrey Jean Parker, 91 years old, died on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Oak Park Place with her loving family by her side. She was born the daughter of Roy and Ida (Zimmerly) Meyers on June 11, 1932 in Baraboo, WI.

Audrey grew up on South Shore Road in Baraboo with eight brothers, Virgil, Buddy, Curt, Edwin, Dean, Wayne, Jerry and one baby brother who died in infancy, Duane. She also had three sisters, Lois, Arphalyne, and Joyce.

On June 21, 1958 Audrey married William J. Parker at St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo. They met at Badger Ordinance in the late 1950's, Audrey was a Lab Technician and William was a Biochemist. He preceded her in death on September 27, 1993.

Audrey held wonderful family get-togethers. She enjoyed politics and was the President of Concerned Parents Committee in the 1970's in Madison, WI, and also was the President and Founder of the Glacial Area Conservancy Federation in the 1990's in Baraboo. She cared deeply about her many friends and family and she will be dearly missed.

Audrey is survived by her four children: Arphalyne Helbing (Gerald) of Baraboo, Thomas Parker of Baraboo, Roy Parker (Kandice) of Hawthornwoods, IL, and Karl Parker (Lynn) of Onalaska; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three siblings: Joyce Hamilton (Chuck), Wayne Meyers and Jerry Meyers, all of Baraboo; two sisters-in-law: Betty Meyers of Baraboo and Ann Meyers of UT; and other relatives and friends,

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 624 East St., Baraboo, with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Interment will take place in Walnut Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Agrace Hospice or to St. John's Lutheran Church.

A special thank you to the staff at Oak Park Place, Baraboo, and to the staff at Agrace Hospice for the loving care given to Audrey during her stay.

Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.