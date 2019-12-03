SUN PRAIRIE—Janette A. Auby, age 93, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Larson House in Columbus. She was born on March 23, 1926, in North Bristol to William and Hattie (Klubertanz) Tuschen. She married David Auby on June 23, 1951, at Sacred Hearts Church.
Janette worked at Gardner bakery for 27 years, retiring in 1989. She was an excellent cook, who loved decorating for the holidays, especially her extravagant Christmas trees. She enjoyed traveling, her beautiful flower gardens, eating out, and playing bingo at Sacred Hearts with her favorite sister, Audrey.
She is survived by her husband, David; 2 daughters, Cynthia (Steven) Seltzner and Ann (Scott) Crews; 2 grandchildren, Scott Seltzner and Erica (Zach) Harbath; 1 great-grandson, Donovan Harbath; and 1 sister, Audrey Lukes; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Adeline Elgas, Arsenius Tuschen, Martha Pendelton, Dorothy West, Irvin Tuschen, Elvira Breunig, Marie Connor, Joseph Tuschen, and Clarence Tuschen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Father Grant Thies will preside. Burial will be at Sun Prairie Memory Garden. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Thursday at the Church. The family would like to thank Rita Seltzner, Larson House and the SSM Health care team for the care and love they provided.
