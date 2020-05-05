Auby, David R.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SUN PRAIRIE - David R. Auby, age 97, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Larson House in Columbus. He was born on Nov. 8, 1922, in Sun Prairie, to John and Anna (Tjugum) Auby. He married Janette Tuschen on June 23, 1951, at Sacred Hearts Church.

David served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a gunner in the South Pacific. He then went to Coyne Electrical School in Chicago. David worked as an electrician for Greibel Electric and then joined the I.B.E.W. Union Local 159 on Oct. 6, 1958, and worked from 1963 until his retirement in 1987 at the UW-Madison Physical Plant. He was the oldest longtime member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church. David was an avid gardener, enjoyed antiques and traveling along with Janette on a yearly visit to Las Vegas.

He is survived by two daughters, Cynthia (Steven) Seltzner and Ann (Scott) Crews; two grandchildren, Scott Seltzner and Erica (Zach) Harbath; one great-grandson, Donovan Harbath, and a sister, Irma Larson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janette; two brothers, John and Darrell; and three sisters Catherine, Margorie and Audrey.

A private Interment will be held at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. A public Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1007 Stonehaven Drive, in Sun Prairie. Memorials can be made to Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church. A special thanks to Rita Seltzner and Troy Faust.

