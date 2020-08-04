Atz, Helen Lucille

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Helen Lucille Atz, age 92, died at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis., on Aug. 2, 2020, two months after being diagnosed with cancer. She was born to Jess and Mecie Mitchell on July 23, 1928, near West Liberty, Iowa. She married Roger Dean Atz on Aug. 17, 1951.

She worked in the Park Forest, Ill., schools for 22 years. She was a member of the Madison, Wis., Golden K Kiwanis and volunteered at Meriter Hospital library for 17 years. Most recently she enjoyed friendships at Pine Glen in Prairie du Sac, Wis.

Helen is survived by a son, Alan Atz; a daughter, Karen Atz (Paul Pingrey); grandsons, Randy Pingrey (Kathy Olson), Daniel Pingrey, Arek Bouwman (Lauren); and great-granddaughter, Erica Bouwman. She is also survived by a sister and brother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a brother and two sisters.

Memorials may be made to Agrace Foundation in Fitchburg.

