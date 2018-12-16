ARLINGTON - Charles R. Ashmore, 91, of Arlington, passed through the gates to his eternal home on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. He had a wonderful last day, attending a senior citizen Mass and party at his home parish with family and friends.
Charles was born on March 7, 1927, in Hornick, Iowa, the son of William and Sarah (Black) Ashmore. Following World War II, he served our country in France as part of the Occupation Forces. He married Joan Donovan on June 16, 1951, in Canton, S.D. Charles retired from Gardner Bakery, where he was employed for many years. Following retirement, he worked part time at Schultz's Market in DeForest. He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Poynette.
He is survived by his children, Michael (Liz) Ashmore , Charles K. Ashmore , Kathi Ashmore, Linda (Gerry) Ashmore, Donna (Vint) Quamme, Daniel Ashmore and Dawn DeCelles; his grandchildren, Jeremy Ashmore, Sally Ashmore, Kimberly Roux, Hannah Bush, Rylo Ashmore, Andrew Ashmore, Vint P. Quamme, Rachel Quamme, Ben Ashmore, Tim Ashmore and Jacob DeCelles; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan; granddaughter, Elaine Ashmore; three brothers; and four sisters.
A Memorial Mass will be held at ST. THOMAS THE APOSTLE CATHOLIC CHURCH in Poynette, Wis., on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at 11 a.m., with Father Balaraju Eturi presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Inurnment will be at Arlington EUB Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Poynette Area Veterans Honor Guard. Memorials may be made in Charles' honor to the charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank Joanna and Kirsten from Agrace, and Addie and Maggie from Home Health for their care and support. Special thanks to Father Bala for all his assistance, care, and love for Dad.
We will remember Dad's sense of humor, strong work ethic, exercises including creative bird calls, and his ability to find joy in the little things. He was a great animal lover. There was always a dog or granddog in his life. Dad was a wonderful father and grandpa. We will miss him, but he is in heaven with his dear wife, Joan.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.