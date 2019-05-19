FALL RIVER - David "Pint" Ashley, age 71, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Fall River. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May, 22, 2019, at JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION, Columbus, and from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church on Thursday. Memorials may be made either to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Fall River or Agrace HospiceCare in Madison.
