Asher, Barbara M. (Tagge)

Barb changed her focus in 1981 and began an administrative career at Outpatient Rehabilitation Services which allowed her to spend more time with her children.

In 1991 Barb and Ken moved to Green Bay where she became a medical case manager, finding a new passion helping people navigate the medical care system and being a patient advocate. In 2005, Barb and Ken built their dream home on Barb's family land on South Lake Michigan Drive in Sturgeon Bay, where she continued her role in medical case management until her retirement in 2018. Even after retirement, she never left her job behind completely, always helping friends and family members as a patient advocate up until her death.

She was a vibrant force in every community she was part of, always bringing people together. Whether it was leading her daughter's Girl Scout troop, helping organize the Middleton Good Neighbor Festival, involvement with the Madison Coast Guard Auxiliary or forming and maintaining the South Lake Michigan Drive Association, she always had time to get involved and help others. Barb exuded confidence and would accomplish whatever she put her mind to; she was a positive force and always encouraged others to succeed.