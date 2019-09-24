WAUNAKEE - Adam Michael Ash, 21, of Waunakee, Wis., passed away on Sept. 20, 2019, peacefully in his sleep. He was born to Michael Wayne Ash and Marlene Janet Ash on Jan. 20, 1998, in Enid, Okla. Adam graduated from Waunakee High School in 2016.
The visitation will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Blackhawk Church located at 9620 Brader Way in Middleton, Wis. A Celebration of Life ceremony and reception will follow immediately after the visitation at 3:30 p.m.
Adam is survived by his father, Michael Ash (Katherine Ash); his mother, Marlene Ash (Ubl); and his sister, Brittney Ash. He also leaves behind his grandparents, Richard and Carolyn Ash; many caring aunts, uncles, cousins, step-sisters, and step-niece.
The family will designate a memorial at a later time.
To plant a tree in memory of Adam Ash as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.