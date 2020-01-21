Arts, Vincent Raymond

MIDDLETON - Vincent Raymond Arts passed away on Jan. 14, 2020, at the age of 95, peacefully, after a short illness. He was born on April 19,1924, and raised in Marshfield Wis. Vincent and Mary (Slaby) were married in 1950 and raised their children in Madison, Wis.

He is survived by one son, Jerry (Lynn) Arts of South Milwaukee, Wis.; four daughters, Vicki (Ron) Norby of Fort Collins, Colo., Sonja (Pat) O'Brien of Greendale, Wis., Nancy (Dave) Weller of Mission, Texas, and Traci Arts of Middleton, Wis. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Kevin and Alan Arts, Wade Norby, and Katherine and Brandon Weller. He was preceded in death by our dear mother Mary Arts; daughter, Jackie Arts; and grandson, Eric Norby.

His spirit and drive for living a full life will be missed by his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers or donations, Vince wanted everyone to register as an organ donor and donate to the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired, to aid in the cure of Macular Degeneration.

Private family services will be held this summer in Madison, Wis.

For additional information, please visit our obituary section at cremationsocietyofmilwaukee.com

To plant a tree in memory of Vincent Arts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.