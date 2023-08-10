Arthur Nowakowski

April 18, 1930 - July 24, 2023

NEW LISBON - Arthur Nowakowski, age 93, of New Lisbon, WI passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023.

No services are planned at this time.

Arthur was born April 18, 1930 in North Chicago, IL the son of Walter and Lillian (Szawlewski) Nowakowski.

He enjoyed traveling and camping all over the United States with Karen, also enjoying all the Packer games as he was a season ticket holder.

Art was a truck driver by trade, and owned a tavern in the 50's and 60's in Antioch, IL, called the Loon Lake Inn.

He is survived by his sons: Walter (Debbie) Nowakowski and Danny Schoenberger; grandchildren: Thomas Lonson, Jennine Lonson-Reinke; great-grandchildren: Brittney Lonson-Smith and Makayla Holst; great-great-grandchildren: Mason, Erick, Mari, Brae Lynn, Remmy and Penelope. He is preceded in death by his wife, Karen; parents, James and Mary Lonson.

