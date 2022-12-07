May 19, 1955—Dec. 2, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE—Arthur “Art” Watson, passed away surrounded by family on December 2, 2022, from complications of multiple myeloma. He was born on May 19, 1955, in Neenah, WI, to Beatrice Libbey and David Otis Watson.

Art grew up water skiing and fishing on Lake Winneconne with his best friend, John. He loved gardening and deer hunting at the family farm, cooking, and travelling to tropical destinations. He will always be remembered for his generosity, trustworthiness, dependability, carefree sense of humor, and personality that filled the room.

Art is survived by his wife, Stephanie Watson; his two children: Quinn and Fletcher Watson; and two sisters: Tracy Sutter and Starr Watson.

Art was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David Parker Watson.

Art’s family will have a private celebration of life in 2023.

