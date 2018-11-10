MADISON—Stephen Louis Arnold, 71, died unexpectedly Nov. 3, 2018, at his home. Born June 27, 1947, to Leonard and Eleanor (Lang) Arnold in South Bend, Ind., Steve grew up in Rockford, Ill., with his three siblings. He graduated from Marquette University in 1969, with a degree in Civil Engineering and spent his entire career working for Strand Associates in Madison.
Among his many passions was flying his own plane, a Cessna 172, throughout the country. In 2005, Steve, a member of the national aviator club, Quiet Birdmen, was a crew member on a vintage 1948 triple-tailed four-engine Lockheed Constellation airliner on its final flight from the United States to Seoul, South Korea, where it is on permanent display. He was also an accomplished skier, sailor, ice boater, and ham radio operator.
Steve is survived by his wife of 44 years, Barbara Jeanne (Cornell), Madison; brother, Greg, Miami; sister, Kay (Dwight) Linquist, Rockford; and several beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathryn Zullo, Fairview, N.C.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory can be made to the International Crane Foundation (savingcranes.org) or Friends of St. Marks Wildlife Refuge (stmarksrefuge.org).
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services
Madison (608) 442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com