Arnold, Helen Arlene

MADISON - Helen Arlene Arnold, 95, died peacefully on March 12, 2020. She was the fifth and youngest child of Frederick and Agnes (Korsmo) Schmelzkopf, born Nov. 1, 1924, in Madison, Wis. After living almost all of her life in the Madison area, Helen and her husband Ralph moved to Helena, Mont. in 2009 to be close to their son, James, and his family.

Helen grew up during the Great Depression, an event that never truly left her. She graduated from Madison Central High School in 1942 and, thanks to the war effort, was then able to work two jobs to help out at home. In 1948, Helen met Ralph Arnold on a blind date. That was the start to a beautiful romance. Ralph was a WWII vet and, thanks to the GI Bill, a recent graduate of the Law School at the University of Wisconsin.

Helen and Ralph moved to Waunakee in the early 1950s because they found a house they could afford to buy. By 1956, her daughter, Barbara, was old enough to go to kindergarten. When Helen found out that the Waunakee Elementary School District did not have a kindergarten, she ran for the school board and made sure her son was able to attend. Helen served as treasurer of the Waunakee elementary school board for six years, giving up her seat when the elementary and high school districts merged in the mid-1960s.

