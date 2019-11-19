Arnold A. (Arnie) Wickland, age 71, passed away Nov. 15, 2019 after living his life with grace and courage with cancer for the past five years.
Arnie was born Feb. 8, 1948 to Peter and Elsie (Ruege) Wickland in Waukesha, Wis. He was joined in marriage to Deborah Weber at Trinity UCC Brookfield on June 17, 1967. He graduated from Hartford Union High School in 1966 and Waukesha County Technical Institute in 1970 with an Associate Degree in marketing and management. In 1988, he owned five auto parts stores with business partners, John and George Schauer, who were like his brothers. In his retirement, he loved working at the Shimon Funeral Home in many capacities.
Arnie’s times of special enjoyment were those spent with his daughters and their families, especially his five grandchildren, walking his dog, Tuffie, breakfast with the men in his life, helping out at his church, snowmobiling in the winter, and weeding and trimming the landscape in the summer.
Arnie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Deborah; daughters, Bonnie (Scott) Budde, Kristine (Jerry) Garczynski, Catherine (Lee Mattingly) Wilson; grandchildren, Mara (Frank Behling) Budde, Riley (Katrina Weiner) Budde, Irene, Helen, and Cora Wilson, and fur baby, Tuffie. Further survived by relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Robert (Edna Mae) Wickland and Evelyn (Harvey) Dieball; one niece; other relatives and friends.
Memorial Services will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 738 W Monroe Ave., Hartford, Wis. at 1:00 p.m., with a service officiated by Rev. Jeff Radley at 3:00 pm. Visitation at the Church from 1-3:00 p.m. on Friday.
Memorials honoring Arnie’s life, to First United Methodist Church-Hartford or the American Cancer Society are appreciated.
We wish to extend a special thank you to all the medical professionals who so lovingly and expertly cared for Arnie over the many years of treatments and especially in the final days of his life. You are all angels!
The SHIMON FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com