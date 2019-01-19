MADISON / BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - Joan Ellis Arneson, age 90, passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2019, at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Fla. Joan "Petie" was born on May 20, 1928, to Charles and Agnes Ellis of Bryan, Ohio. In 1937, they moved to Madison. Petie graduated from Madison West High School and the University of Wisconsin with a major in English. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and the PEO Sisterhood, the Attic Angel Association and Grace Episcopal Church. Besides her family, she enjoyed watercolor painting, antiques, poetry, volunteer work, travel, and golf.
On May 5, 1951, Petie married her loving husband, Sam. They lived happily in Madison and surrounding areas for 67 years. They traveled extensively throughout the world together. Petie was co-owner of Guinevere's Gift Shop for 10 years. In retirement, Petie and Sam resided in Madison and Bonita Springs.
Petie is survived by her loving family, husband, Anton S. "Sam" Arneson Jr.; children, James C. (Bonnie) Arneson, Belle Plaine, Minn., Julia A. (Larry) Wert, Riverside, Ill., Sara A. (Steve) Benedett, Eagan, Minn., and Anton S. "Tony" (Sue) Arneson III, Madison; eight grandchildren, Ashley (Jon) Keough, Katy (Tom) Cronin, Kristina Wert, Sara Wert, Charlie Wert, Julia Benedett, Nils Arneson and Livia Arneson; and two great-grandchildren, Jordan and Jaxon Keough. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, James Ellis.
Funeral services will be held at GRACE EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison, on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Father Jonathan Grieser presiding. Visitation will be prior to the service at 10 a.m., luncheon to follow and private inurnment at Blue Mounds Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Attic Angel Association or Grace Episcopal Church Endowment Foundation. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.