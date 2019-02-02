BARNEVELD - Donald E. Arneson, age 89 of Barneveld, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Donald was born in Dodgeville on May 23, 1929, son of Ole and Naomi (Evans) Arneson. On Sept. 23, 1950, he married his loving wife, Eva Nell (Goke). Together they had two sons, John and Steve.
Donald was a member of the Barneveld Lutheran Church. He also served in the U.S. Air National Guard during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Eveland Trainor American Legion. Donald was a painter most of his life and was a proud member of the Painters Local No. 802. He quietly supported many individuals and families who struggled with alcoholism as he was an active member of AA for many years.
Donald loved watching his grandchildren, Zak and Jess, participate in athletic activities throughout their high school and college years. He provided a home that was welcoming to friends and family at all times. Donald's love for dogs was admirable as he took a variety in throughout his life and demonstrated how animals should be treated. He was also able to watch his great-granddaughters, Peri Eva and Mila Nell grow over the last 2 ½ years, as well as his great-granddogs, Schmitt and Riggs, which has been a blessing to all.
Donald is survived by his sons, John Arneson and Steve Arneson; grandchildren, Zak (Lacey Reeson) Arneson and Jessica (Ryan Mueller) Arneson-Mueller; great-grandchildren, Peri Eva and Mila Nell; Ginny Arneson, loving mother of Jessica and Zak; other relatives and family pets, Jack, Macy, Schmitt, Riggs, Jeb, Gus and Katelyn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Nell; parents; sister, Alice Voss; and brothers, Tom Arneson, Bill Arneson, Garfield Arneson, Marvin Arneson, and Robert Arneson.
Funeral Services will be held at BARNEVELD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 505 Swiss Lane, Barneveld, at 11 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, with Pastor Jim Hearne presiding. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the church until the time of service. Burial will follow at the White Church Cemetery, Barneveld.
The Arneson family would also like to extend a thank you to Upland Hills of Dodgeville and their wonderful staff, doctors, nurses, and custodial employees that supported us greatly in Donald's final days. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.