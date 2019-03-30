MADISON - Lloyd Harry Arndt, age 87, of Madison, passed away from congestive heart failure at McFarland Assisted Living with Agrace HospiceCare on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was born on June 12, 1931, in Manitowoc, to Herbert and Amanda (Schmitt) Arndt. Lloyd served in the U.S. Army in 1952 and was a sergeant 1st class in the Korean Conflict.
He married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Wiesner, on July 10, 1954, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He earned a B.S. degree in Horticulture at UW-Madison in 1957. Lloyd was a florist for 61 years, and spent 50 of those years at Felly's Flowers. As a manager, he cherished working with his employees, customers, and many people in the floral industry. He was very compassionate and took great pride in his work. He loved the outdoors, camping, and traveling with family and friends for many years. He spent many hours joyfully working in his flower and vegetable gardens.
He is survived by his children, Susan (David) Madsen of Watertown, Nancy (Charles) Oldroyd of Lodi, Judy Lesnick of Channahon, Ill., Mary (Jeffery) Schleif of McFarland, Michael (Molly) Arndt of Milwaukee and Mark (Wendi) Arndt of Apple Valley, Minn.; grandchildren, Katie (Raymond) Cyrus, Laura (Brad) Janny, Nicholas Oldroyd, Nina (Renato) Geromel, Donnie (Rebecca) Lesnick, Jackie (Dominic) Cappellett, and Anna and Carly Schleif; step-grandchild, Abby Nowak; three great-grandchildren, Cora, Kaylee and Zachary; and step great-grandchild, Lola; sister-in-law, Jean Wiesner; and his special friend and traveling companion, Jayne Sergenian. Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; parents; brothers, Ralph and Robert; brothers-in-law, John and William Wiesner; and his sister-in-law, Theresa Wiesner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be at GUNDERSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday.
Flowers would be appreciated, as would a donation to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.