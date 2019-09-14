NEW GLARUS - Doris M. Arn, age 80, of New Glarus passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. She was born on Aug. 24, 1939, in Gretzenbach, Switzerland, the daughter of Wilhelm and Clare (Graber) Gruetter. Doris graduated from college with a degree and training to work as an interpreter and translator. In 1961, she emigrated to the U.S. and worked as a waitress and at the drug store in New Glarus. She also taught classes in conversational Swiss, that she had developed. In 1967, Doris earned her U.S. Citizenship. On Jan. 19, 1963, she was united in marriage to Richard Arn at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus. Doris served as the secretary for the Swiss Historical Village for nearly 30 years. She also enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Edelweiss Chalet Country Club.
Doris is survived by her husband Richard; son, Michael (Ashley) Arn; and grandson, Mason James Arn. She is further survived by her sister-in-law, Ruth Gruetter and niece, Denise in Switzerland.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, William in 1990.
Per Doris’s request no services will be held.
The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com
To plant a tree in memory of Doris Arn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.